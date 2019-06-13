Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Flynn’s new lawyer is a Mueller critic, praised by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has hired a new lawyer, a former federal prosecutor who has repeatedly denigrated the Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump took notice of Flynn’s new legal representation, praising Sidney Powell on Twitter as a “GREAT LAWYER” and wishing them luck.

Powell responded, “Thank you Mr. President!!” and “I’m honored.”

Powell is an outspoken critic of the Russia probe. On Twitter, she advertises a T-shirt with images of special counsel Robert Mueller and his team bearing the slogan “Creeps on a Mission.”

Flynn, one of the earliest Trump aides to be caught up in the Russia probe, is awaiting sentencing for lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. In a recent court filing, Flynn’s lawyers revealed that they’d been fired.

Associated Press

