Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Feds: African ring smuggled rhinoceros horns, ivory into US

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York have charged four African men with trafficking millions of dollars’ worth of rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan said Thursday the conspiracy involved the poaching of some three dozen endangered rhinoceroses and more than 100 elephants.

Prosecutors say the ring smuggled nearly 420 pounds (190 kilograms) of rhinoceros horns and at least 10 tons of elephant ivory from east Africa to buyers in the United States and southeast Asia.

They say the men from Liberia, Guinea and Kenya hid the contraband in pieces of art like masks and statues.

The case highlights the thriving black market for rhinoceros horn, worth more than gold in some countries because of beliefs in its healing power.

Prosecutors say the black rhinoceros population has fallen to about 5,500 worldwide.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
NASA announces cost of return to the Moon
News

NASA announces cost of return to the Moon

5:58 pm
Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel
News

Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel

5:57 pm
Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo
Covering Colorado

Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo

5:15 pm
NASA announces cost of return to the Moon
News

NASA announces cost of return to the Moon

Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel
News

Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel

Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo
Covering Colorado

Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo

Scroll to top
Skip to content