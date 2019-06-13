Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ex-OU president says severing ties was best for university

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former University of Oklahoma President David Boren says he initiated the termination of his contract with the school he led for 24 years because he felt a sexual misconduct probe was damaging the institution.

In his first public statement on the accusations, Boren said Thursday he is innocent and was tempted to continue fighting to protect his reputation.

A former OU student alleges Boren touched and kissed him inappropriately on several occasions almost a decade ago when the man worked as Boren’s teaching aide.

Boren described the allegations as a “personal attack that was so vicious and relentless that it defied my comprehension” in a statement released by his lawyer.

The OU Regents announced Wednesday that Boren terminated his contract , which ended the university’s probe.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also is looking into the allegations.

Associated Press

