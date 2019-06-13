Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ex-day laborer gets 22 years to life in socialite slaying

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former day laborer accused of bludgeoning a socialite to death at her family’s suburban New York estate has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.

Esdras Marroquin Gomez was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty in May to killing 83-year-old Lois Colley at her North Salem estate in November 2015.

Authorities said Gomez hit Colley with a fire extinguisher during a confrontation. They said he said he had been injured at the family’s property, Windswept Farm, and had been pursuing a worker’s compensation claim.

He fled to his native Guatemala and then Mexico before he was apprehended.

Before he was sentenced, Gomez said he made a mistake and asked for forgiveness from God.

Colley’s husband amassed a fortune by owning dozens of McDonald’s restaurants.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
NASA announces cost of return to the Moon
News

NASA announces cost of return to the Moon

5:58 pm
Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel
News

Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel

5:57 pm
Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo
Covering Colorado

Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo

5:15 pm
NASA announces cost of return to the Moon
News

NASA announces cost of return to the Moon

Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel
News

Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel

Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo
Covering Colorado

Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo

Scroll to top
Skip to content