Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ex-brother-in-law of former governor convicted of rape

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The ex-brother-in-law of former Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has been convicted of two counts of rape and other charges.

The Norfolk district attorney says 67-year-old Bernard Sigh was convicted Thursday by a state court after about a day of deliberations.

Sigh, of Milton, faces 20 years in prison on each of the rape convictions at sentencing scheduled for June 24.

Sigh was also convicted of kidnapping, stalking, violating a restraining order and witness intimidation.

The relationship between Sigh and the former governor made news in 2014.

Patrick, who was still in office, fired the head of the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board in part because she questioned why Sigh wasn’t required to register for a 1993 spousal rape conviction in California.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warmer today with strong storms possible in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer today with strong storms possible in the afternoon

12:49 pm
Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf
News

Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf

12:29 pm
Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired
News

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired

10:25 am
Warmer today with strong storms possible in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer today with strong storms possible in the afternoon

Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf
News

Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired
News

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired

Scroll to top
Skip to content