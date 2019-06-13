Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ex-Alabama Gov. Bentley settles fired official’s lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, who resigned amid a scandal, has reached a settlement agreement to end a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by his ex-law enforcement secretary who aired the charges that triggered the scandal.

Former Law Enforcement Secretary Spencer Collier and Bentley’s attorney confirmed the agreement Thursday. They did not disclose details.

Collier sued Bentley in 2016 for wrongful dismissal and defamation. Collier contends Bentley wrongfully fired him and tried to discredit him with a sham investigation.

A day after being fired, Collier accused Bentley of having an inappropriate relationship with an aide. The scandal engulfed Bentley who resigned and pleaded to misdemeanor campaign finance charges.

Collier called the settlement “another sign of vindication.” Bentley’s attorney said it’s not an admission of wrongdoing and Bentley still disputes the allegations.

Associated Press

Warmer today with strong storms possible in the afternoon
Weather

Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf
News

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired
News

