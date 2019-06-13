Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Delaware: Police officer indicted in fatal 5-car pileup

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A police officer in Delaware has been indicted on criminal charges for a deadly five-car crash that resulted in a woman’s death last year.

News outlets report authorities confirmed the indictment Wednesday against 29-year-old Frederick Pierce, which include charges of manslaughter, speeding and using a cellphone while driving. Court documents state 44-year-old Catina Isaacs died in the crash.

Authorities say Pierce was speeding when he rear-ended Isaacs’s vehicle. Investigators say the collision caused a chain reaction involving a total of five cars. Pierce was not on duty at the time and was driving his personal vehicle.

Pierce’s attorney says the charges against his client are too harsh. He says Pierce is being overcharged because he’s a police officer.

Pierce has been on administrative leave since the crash.

Associated Press

