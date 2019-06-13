Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Amy Poehler, Issa Rae recognized for their entrepreneurship

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Amy Poehler, Issa Rae and producer Cathy Schulman are being recognized for their work in the film and television business by the advocacy group Women in Film. All three have accepted honors at the organization’s annual gala Wednesday night in Beverly Hills.

Rae, who created the popular HBO series “Insecure,” took a page from her hip-hop idols and decided to not humbly accept the inaugural emerging entrepreneur award. She said she would just say the opposite of what she would normally say.

Schulman, a prolific producer, gave an unconventionally revealing speech about the financial and personal compromises she’s made on her path to success.

At the event, attendees donated over $50,000 for a new program intended to increase access to capital for female filmmakers and creators.

