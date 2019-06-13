Airbnb to recreate trip from ‘Around the World in 80 Days’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lucky few will be able to live the adventures of Phileas Fogg from Jules Vernes’ classic “Around the World in 80 Days.”

Hosted by Airbnb, a small number of guests will travel across 16 countries to promote a new collection of available bookings called Airbnb Adventures. Starting June 20, guests can book the 80-day trip, which comes with a price tag of $5,000 and includes all travel, lodging, activities and meals. Guests will depart from London on Sept. 1, 2019.

Airbnb Adventures is offering other two- to 10-day treks ranging from $79 to $5,000. Adventures are capped at 12 travelers or less. Other notable bookings include searching for Sasquatch in Washington and trekking through the Amazon.