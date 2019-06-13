Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Advocate: Immigrant mom and premature newborn detained

PHOENIX (AP) — Advocates were shocked to find a teenage mom and her premature newborn daughter huddled in a Border Patrol facility in what they say was another example of the poor treatment immigrants receive.

The mother is a Guatemalan teen who crossed the border without a parent and was held at a facility in McAllen, Texas.

Hope Frye, a volunteer who visits detention centers to ensure they comply with federal guidelines, said the baby was born in Mexico in early May has a head the size of her fist. She says the baby should have immediately received medical care.

Frye said the mom was in a wheelchair and in extreme pain.

Advocates say they are being sent to a facility for underage immigrants on Friday.

Customs and Border Protection has not commented.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warmer today with strong storms possible in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer today with strong storms possible in the afternoon

12:49 pm
Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf
News

Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf

12:29 pm
Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired
News

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired

10:25 am
Warmer today with strong storms possible in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer today with strong storms possible in the afternoon

Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf
News

Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired
News

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired

Scroll to top
Skip to content