“5B” documentary tells story of pioneering AIDS caretakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The impact of San Francisco General Hospital’s ward 5B — the first hospital division dedicated to treating people with AIDS — has far outlasted its existence.

The ward, which opened in 1989, is the focus of a new documentary, “5B,” which has nurses, patients, and supporters recount the fight for non-discriminatory health care for those diagnosed with AIDS. The caretakers transformed health care for people with AIDS, welcoming doctors from all over the world to observe their holistic approach to treatment.

The film has garnered backing from stars including Halle Berry and Miles Teller, who are championing its message of inclusivity. Berry attended the film’s premiere last week, wrapping her arm around Alison Moed, one of the main caregivers featured.

“5B” hits theaters Friday.