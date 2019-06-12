Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wynn receives key approvals for Boston-area casino opening

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators have given Wynn Resorts key approvals for opening its nearly $3 billion Boston-area casino.

The state’s Gaming Commission on Wednesday authorized Wynn to conduct three trial gambling days next week after commission staff inspected Encore Boston Harbor’s 3,158 slot machines, 143 table games and 88 poker tables.

The commission also confirmed Wynn has met or exceeded most of its license requirements.

Company officials acknowledged they’re still working to meet a goal to have women comprise 50% of the casino staff. They so far represent 44%.

The Everett resort officially opens June 23.

The company paid Massachusetts a record $35.5 million in fines last month for failing to disclose the allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn, who denies the allegations but resigned as CEO.

Associated Press

