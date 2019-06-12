Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Woman convicted of killing abducted Indiana woman in 1988

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A jury has convicted a woman of murder in the 1988 beating death of a pregnant mother abducted while walking her dog in northern Indiana.

The jury found 56-year-old Barbara Brewster guilty of killing 28-year-old Miriam Rice of South Bend following a three-day trial.

Rice’s body was discovered at Pinhook Lagoon, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from her home, with multiple skull fractures. An autopsy showed she was four months pregnant at the time. She also had a 3-year-old son.

Brewster’s son testified against his mother during the trial. Robert South was 6 in 1988 and said he watched his mom beat Rice to death.

A co-defendant, Brewster’s former boyfriend 77-year-old George Kearney, pleaded guilty in March and died in the St. Joseph County Jail of cancer while awaiting sentencing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Fire on Evraz property in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Fire on Evraz property in Pueblo

5:59 pm
Keeping your pets safe this summer
Covering Colorado

Keeping your pets safe this summer

5:46 pm
United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant
Covering Colorado

United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant

5:43 pm
Fire on Evraz property in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Fire on Evraz property in Pueblo

Keeping your pets safe this summer
Covering Colorado

Keeping your pets safe this summer

United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant
Covering Colorado

United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant

Scroll to top
Skip to content