University of Oklahoma: Resignation ends ex-president probe

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The University of Oklahoma’s Board of Regents says it has concluded its investigation into former president David Boren after Boren chose to terminate his contract and sever ties to the university he led for 24 years.

Regents chair Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes said in a statement Wednesday that the board’s decision to accept Boren’s resignation terminates his transition agreement and “brings this matter to a close.”

The university was investigating whether Boren sexually harassed male subordinates. A former student alleges Boren touched and kissed him on several occasions almost a decade ago when the man worked as a teaching aide for the onetime governor and senator .

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also is investigating the claims.

Boren denies wrongdoing.

Boren’s attorney says the decision was made in the university’s best interest.