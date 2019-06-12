Trump says he’d ‘want to hear’ foreign dirt on 2020 rivals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says if a foreign power were offering dirt on his 2020 opponent, he’d be open to accepting it and would have no obligation to call in the FBI.

Speaking to ABC News, Trump says, “I think I’d want to hear it.” He adds, “There’s nothing wrong with listening.”

Trump’s eldest son’s role in organizing a 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer offering negative information on Hillary Clinton was a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers that Donald Trump Jr. should have called his agency to report the offer. Mueller said he did not find enough criminal evidence to bring conspiracy charges.

But Trump, who nominated Wray as director in 2017, says he disagrees and that “the FBI director is wrong.”