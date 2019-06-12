Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump Jr. on Capitol Hill for closed-door Senate interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. told reporters he has “nothing to correct” as he arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday for a second closed-door interview with the Senate intelligence committee.

Trump Jr. made the brief comments in response to a reporter who asked if he was there to correct his testimony. Senators want to discuss answers Trump Jr. gave to Congress in 2017 after President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told a House committee he had regularly briefed Trump Jr. on a real estate project in Moscow. Trump Jr. told Congress he was only “peripherally aware” it.

The panel is also interested in talking to him about a campaign meeting in Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer that captured the interest of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

8:24 am
Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

8:11 am
Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles
News

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles

7:48 am
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles
News

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles

Scroll to top
Skip to content