Sheriff: 2 dead in small plane crash in Louisiana

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s office confirms that two people have been killed in a small plane crash on the levee of the Atchafalaya (ah-CHAF’-uh-leye-uh) River.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz tells news outlets the crash happened Wednesday.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says only the pilot and a passenger were in the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Lunsford says the single-engine Quicksilver Ultralight crashed around 12:15 p.m. under unknown circumstances. He says his agency will release the plane’s tail number after investigators verify it.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

Associated Press

