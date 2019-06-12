Robert E. Lee statue bidder identified as Dallas law firm

DALLAS (AP) — Records show a Dallas-based law firm put in the winning bid for a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that once stood in a city park.

City Council documents show the top bid of $1.435 million came from Holmes Firm PC. The firm has not said what it plans to do with the statute and didn’t return requests for comment Wednesday.

The council is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to approve the sale to Ronald L. Holmes’ firm.

The council last month designated the 1935 sculpture by Alexander Phimster Proctor as surplus property to be auctioned off. The statue was among several Lee monuments around the U.S. that were removed from public view amid the fallout over racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.