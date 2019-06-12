Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Republicans push back on cash Wolf wants for voting machines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers aren’t committing to the money sought by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to back up his demand that Pennsylvania’s counties replace their voting machines by 2020’s presidential elections.

Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Legislature say a roughly $34 billion budget counterproposal they are finalizing this week doesn’t include the $15 million Wolf requested.

Wolf last year began pressing counties to buy machines with a paper-based backup that allows a voter to double-check how their vote was recorded. That followed warnings by federal authorities that Russian hackers had targeted Pennsylvania and at least 20 other states during 2016’s election.

The total replacement cost could exceed $100 million.

But Republicans say there’s no legitimate example of an election irregularity in Pennsylvania and that counties that already use machines with a paper-based backup shouldn’t be forced to buy new machines.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

8:24 am
Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

8:11 am
Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles
News

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles

7:48 am
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles
News

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles

Scroll to top
Skip to content