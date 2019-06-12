Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Report: Number of MBTA derailments among nation’s highest

BOSTON (AP) — Federal records show the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has one of the highest rates of derailments among the nation’s public transit systems.

The MBTA is reeling from two subway train derailments in recent days, including one that occurred on the Red Line Tuesday in Boston that was continuing to cause disruptions for commuters Wednesday.

The Boston Globe reported that its review of federal records showed 43 train derailments during the five-year period of 2014-2018. That was the second only to New Orleans, which logged 72 derailments on its smaller system of aboveground streetcars.

Transportation officials say about one-third of the derailments during that period involved maintenance vehicles that did not have passengers. And they say the uptick in derailments also may be partially due to stricter reporting requirements.

Associated Press

