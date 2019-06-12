Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Principal accused of copying Kutcher speech is suspended

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia, principal accused of plagiarizing Ashton Kutcher in an address to his school’s graduating class has been suspended without pay for five days.

The News and Sentinel reports Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss was suspended Tuesday at a Wood County Board of Education meeting. DeMoss apologized for heavily basing his May address on Kutcher’s 2013 Nickelodeon Teen Choice Awards speech. He has said he should’ve cited his sources, but the ideas were his own.

A Facebook video highlighting the plagiarism spliced the speeches together. DeMoss said the video excluded a disclaimer that multiple sources informed his speech. Kutcher tweeted Saturday that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and cited Oscar Wilde for the quote. He then quipped that “kids and faculty” should cite their sources.

Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.), http://www.newsandsentinel.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

