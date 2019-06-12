Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Planned Parenthood launches regional political group

BALTIMORE (AP) — Planned Parenthood says it is launching a regional political advocacy group to help protect abortion rights in Maryland, the District of Columbia and northern Virginia.

Planned Parenthood is announcing this week that it is creating the political 501(c)(4) group.

The announcement comes as abortion restrictions have been approved in state legislatures around the nation.

Karen Nelson, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Maryland and the co-CEO of the new regional group, is describing the action in other states as “a coordinated, aggressive and horrifying agenda to ban abortion and overturn Roe v. Wade.” That’s the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing the procedure nationwide.

Planned Parenthood says the new group will advocate politically to protect access to reproductive health care services.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
360° Perspective: National Popular Vote Update
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: National Popular Vote Update

9:18 pm
Funding approved for permanent homeless shelter in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Funding approved for permanent homeless shelter in Pueblo

9:15 pm
Woodland Park standoff ends with suspect found dead, shelter in place order lifted
News

Woodland Park standoff ends with suspect found dead, shelter in place order lifted

8:01 pm
360° Perspective: National Popular Vote Update
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: National Popular Vote Update

Funding approved for permanent homeless shelter in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Funding approved for permanent homeless shelter in Pueblo

Woodland Park standoff ends with suspect found dead, shelter in place order lifted
News

Woodland Park standoff ends with suspect found dead, shelter in place order lifted

Scroll to top
Skip to content