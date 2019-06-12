Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Oscar-nominated ‘Midnight Cowboy’ actress Sylvia Miles dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Miles, whose brief appearances in the films “Midnight Cowboy” and “Farewell, My Lovely” earned her two Academy Award nominations, has died.

Friend Mauricio Padilha says Miles died Wednesday in an ambulance in New York. The cause is not yet clear. Accounts of her age vary widely, from 86 to 94.

Miles was onscreen for about six minutes of 1969’s “Midnight Cowboy,” playing a woman who invites a male prostitute played by Jon Voight up to her penthouse for sex. Her role in the 1975 detective film “Farewell, My Lovely” was just a few minutes longer.

But each part saw her nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar.

Miles was also a scene-stealing character of the New York party scene, beloved for her outgoing personality and flamboyant fashion sense.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Keeping your pets safe this summer
Covering Colorado

Keeping your pets safe this summer

5:46 pm
United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant
Covering Colorado

United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant

5:43 pm
Man involved in pursuit arrested for leaving the scene of multiple accidents
Covering Colorado

Man involved in pursuit arrested for leaving the scene of multiple accidents

5:02 pm
Keeping your pets safe this summer
Covering Colorado

Keeping your pets safe this summer

United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant
Covering Colorado

United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant

Man involved in pursuit arrested for leaving the scene of multiple accidents
Covering Colorado

Man involved in pursuit arrested for leaving the scene of multiple accidents

Scroll to top
Skip to content