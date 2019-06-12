Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
MS-13 member gets 55 years in prison in quadruple slaying

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — An MS-13 street gang member has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the brutal massacre of four young men on New York’s Long Island.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Josue Portillo was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Central Islip after pleading guilty to racketeering charges.

Portillo admitted planning the April 2017 killings with other MS-13 defendants because he said they believed the four were rival gang members. The victims were lured to a park and attacked with machetes, knives and clubs.

The violence, including the 2016 slayings of two teenage girls in Brentwood, led to congressional hearings and visits to Long Island from both President Donald Trump and then U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Portillo entered the country illegally from El Salvador.

Associated Press

Associated Press

