Mira Sorvino says she is a ‘survivor of date rape’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Mira Sorvino has revealed that she’s a survivor of date rape in an attempt to lend her voice to a push for stronger sexual assault laws in New York.

The Oscar-winning actress choked up during a news conference Wednesday at the state Capitol with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Sorvino says that she has never spoken publicly before about the assault and that she was “doing it here to try and help.”

She said she wouldn’t go into details and didn’t name the man involved.

Advocates want lawmakers to repeal the state’s statute of limitations for second- and third-degree rape and tweak the law to make it easier for victims to prove harassment claims.

Sorvino was also one of the first women to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Associated Press

