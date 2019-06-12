Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man arrested in deaths of Dallas transgender woman, 2 others

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police have arrested a 33-year-old man in the slayings of three women, including a transgender woman.

Kendrell Lavar Lyles has been charged with three counts of murder. Dallas police homicide Maj. Max Geron says he was arrested June 5 based on tips linking him to two homicides, including 23-year-old transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker last month . Geron says his car matched the description of the one witnesses reported seeking Booker enter on May 18.

Lyles is being held without bond in the Collin County Jail in McKinney. Two of the homicides occurred in a section of Dallas in Collin County. Authorities haven’t disclosed the names of those victims.

Geron says Lyles also is being investigated in connection with the death of 26-year-old transgender woman Chynal Lindsey, whose body was found June 1 in a Dallas lake.

Associated Press

