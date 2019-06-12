Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Little Rock police to overhaul no-knock drug raid policies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock Police Department says it’s overhauling policies for obtaining no-knock warrants in drug raids, eight months after a man alleged officers blasted down his door and raided his apartment without probable cause.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey said at a news conference Wednesday that the department will now refer to a threat assessment guide to help determine whether a no-knock warrant is reasonable.

He said he will personally review all affidavits and threat assessments after the warrants are served and that the department will more thoroughly vet confidential informants.

In October, Roderick Talley said he was suing the department and the city, alleging the police lied to obtain a no-knock warrant and used similar, boiler-plate language on dozens of other warrants.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Monument celebrates 140 years as a town
Covering Colorado

Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

4:06 pm
CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect
Covering Colorado

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

3:35 pm
Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver
Covering Colorado

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

2:13 pm
Monument celebrates 140 years as a town
Covering Colorado

Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect
Covering Colorado

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver
Covering Colorado

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content