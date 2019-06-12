Judge to determine damages against neo-Nazi website operator

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday for the amount of monetary damages a Muslim-American radio host can recover against a neo-Nazi website operator who falsely accused him of terrorism.

SiriusXM Radio show host Dean Obeidallah (oh-bee-DAHL’-ah) is seeking more than $1 million in damages against The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin, who hasn’t responded to Obeidallah’s libel lawsuit.

U.S. District Court Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. agreed last month to enter a default judgment against Anglin and his company.

Obeidallah says Anglin falsely labeled him the “mastermind” behind a deadly bombing at a concert in England.

Anglin’s whereabouts are a mystery. The Ohio native says he has lived abroad for years and claims it would be too dangerous for him to travel to the U.S. because of credible death threats.