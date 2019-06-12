Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Judge to determine damages against neo-Nazi website operator

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday for the amount of monetary damages a Muslim-American radio host can recover against a neo-Nazi website operator who falsely accused him of terrorism.

SiriusXM Radio show host Dean Obeidallah (oh-bee-DAHL’-ah) is seeking more than $1 million in damages against The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin, who hasn’t responded to Obeidallah’s libel lawsuit.

U.S. District Court Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. agreed last month to enter a default judgment against Anglin and his company.

Obeidallah says Anglin falsely labeled him the “mastermind” behind a deadly bombing at a concert in England.

Anglin’s whereabouts are a mystery. The Ohio native says he has lived abroad for years and claims it would be too dangerous for him to travel to the U.S. because of credible death threats.

Associated Press

