Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Huge sphinx begins journey to new spot in Philly museum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — How do you move a priceless, 25,000-pound (11,340-kilogram) sphinx? Very carefully.

The largest sphinx in the western hemisphere is on the move for the first time in nearly 100 years.

The Penn Museum in Philadelphia is relocating its statue of famed Pharaoh Ramses II from the Egypt Gallery where it’s resided since 1926. The 3,000-year-old sphinx’s slow, painstaking journey began Wednesday morning. It’s moving about 250 feet (76 meters) to a featured location in the museum’s new entrance hall.

Museum officials are using air dollies to move the statue through a series of doorways, windows, hairpin turns and tight squeezes.

Museum director Julian Siggers says the sphinx has been the museum’s unofficial mascot for a long time, and its new location will put it “front and center.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

8:24 am
Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

8:11 am
Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles
News

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles

7:48 am
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles
News

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles

Scroll to top
Skip to content