Georgia’s governor fills insurance post after indictment

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has appointed an Atlanta-area police chief to head the state’s insurance commission after the previous commissioner was indicted on federal charges.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Doraville Police Chief John King will fill the office while predecessor Jim Beck’s suspension continues.

King, a Brigadier General in the U.S. Army National Guard, will be the first Hispanic statewide constitutional officer in Georgia.

Kemp said that King’s “very high integrity” made him a leading choice during a difficult time for the commission.

Beck voluntarily suspended himself as insurance commissioner in May after being indicted on federal charges including wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering. Beck, a Republican, was elected in November.

Beck has declared his innocence and has been receiving a state salary while suspended.

