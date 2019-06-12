Facebook’s Zuckerberg is the focus of latest doctored video

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg is getting a taste of his own medicine, three weeks after Facebook declined to remove a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A fake video circulating on Facebook-owned Instagram shows Zuckerberg gloating over his one-man domination of the world.

It’s the latest flap over doctored videos as Facebook and other social media services try to stop the spread of misinformation and “fake news” while also respecting free speech.

The somewhat crude video of the Facebook CEO combines news footage with fake audio.