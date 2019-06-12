Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Facebook’s Zuckerberg is the focus of latest doctored video

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg is getting a taste of his own medicine, three weeks after Facebook declined to remove a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A fake video circulating on Facebook-owned Instagram shows Zuckerberg gloating over his one-man domination of the world.

It’s the latest flap over doctored videos as Facebook and other social media services try to stop the spread of misinformation and “fake news” while also respecting free speech.

The somewhat crude video of the Facebook CEO combines news footage with fake audio.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Oklahoma woman crashes through a medical marijuana dispensary
News

Oklahoma woman crashes through a medical marijuana dispensary

1:01 pm
Three year anniversary of mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando
News

Three year anniversary of mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando

12:31 pm
State of Growth: Are hospitals keeping up with demand in southern Colorado?
State of Growth

State of Growth: Are hospitals keeping up with demand in southern Colorado?

12:30 pm
Oklahoma woman crashes through a medical marijuana dispensary
News

Oklahoma woman crashes through a medical marijuana dispensary

Three year anniversary of mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando
News

Three year anniversary of mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando

State of Growth: Are hospitals keeping up with demand in southern Colorado?
State of Growth

State of Growth: Are hospitals keeping up with demand in southern Colorado?

Scroll to top
Skip to content