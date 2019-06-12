Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Extended restraining order sought against Spears’ ex-manager

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge is set to consider whether to extend a temporary restraining order taken out in the name of Britney Spears against her former manager.

Thursday’s hearing on the restraining order against Sam Lutfi is a resumption of one that began on May 28, with lawyers for Spears intending to show that tweets and texts from Lutfi to Spears and her family are doing her emotional damage.

When the last hearing ended, Spears’ father Jamie Spears, who runs her affairs through a court-ordered conservatorship, was testifying, and is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

The hearing is closed to the media and public. Britney Spears is not expected to appear.

Lutfi argues that he hasn’t contacted Spears in a decade and the order violates his constitutional rights.

Associated Press

