Ex-Navy employee pleads guilty to child porn offenses

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 35-year-old Maryland man who is a former employee of the U.S. Navy has pleaded guilty to child pornography offenses.

Federal prosecutors say Spencer Steckman pleaded guilty on Tuesday and will be sentenced in November for the production, transportation and possession of child pornography.

The former resident of Silver Spring had been charged last year after being detained by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service while working for the U.S. Navy in Japan.

While living in Maryland, prosecutors say, Steckman enticed two 13-year-old boys to take sexually explicit photos of themselves in exchange for money or videogame redemption codes. Investigators say they later found eight other victims in California.

Steckman has remained in custody since being detained by the NCIS in March 2018.

Associated Press

Associated Press

