Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Elderly Wyoming inmate convicted of killing husband dies

TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) — An 80-year-old Wyoming inmate who was convicted of murder nearly 40 years after her husband went missing has died.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections says Alice Uden died Wednesday from chronic health issues at a hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Uden had been incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

Uden was convicted of second-degree murder in 2014 for killing Ronald Holtz in the mid-1970s in Cheyenne and throwing his body down an abandoned gold mine shaft. His body wasn’t found until 2013.

In addition, Uden’s husband, Gerald Uden, pleaded guilty in 2013 to killing his ex-wife and two of her children in 1980 in a separate Wyoming case. He also was sentenced to life in prison. The Udens were arrested in Missouri where they had been living.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Monument celebrates 140 years as a town
Covering Colorado

Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

4:06 pm
CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect
Covering Colorado

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

3:35 pm
Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver
Covering Colorado

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

2:13 pm
Monument celebrates 140 years as a town
Covering Colorado

Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect
Covering Colorado

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver
Covering Colorado

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content