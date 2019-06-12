Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Deal on NYC tenant protections will be signed, says governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor says he will sign a deal that would strengthen rent stabilization rules covering more than 1 million tenants in and around New York City.

The agreement would permanently extend the current rules governing rent increases for stabilized units. It also would restrict the ability of landlords to remove units from the system, and permit cities throughout the state to craft their own rules.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hailed the deal as “historic” when the two Democrats announced it Tuesday.

Lawmakers are expected to pass the measure Friday, a day before the existing rent law expires.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters Wednesday that the proposal is the best that’s likely to pass the Legislature.

Associated Press

