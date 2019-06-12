Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Chopper crash renews 9/11 worry about rogue aircraft in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — This week’s accidental crash of a helicopter on the roof of a Manhattan skyscraper has raised security concerns because of the ease with which the chopper ventured into one of the nation’s most tightly restricted airspaces.

Some of the questions being posed are the same ones that bedeviled authorities after 9/11 nearly two decades ago: Are they able to react quickly enough to a rogue aircraft? And is shooting one down really feasible over a densely populated city?

The answers from experts are not so reassuring.

Former Army Special Forces officer Steven Bucci says the post-9/11 system of no-fly zones that he helped design has proved very effective, but there is little to stop a helicopter pilot with bad intent from slamming into a Manhattan building.

