California lawmakers poised to approve $214.8 billion budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are poised to approve a framework for a $214.8 billion budget that seeks to address a teacher shortage and bolster the state’s top firefighting agency following the most devastating wildfire season in state history.

State law requires lawmakers to pass the framework by midnight Saturday. If they don’t, they don’t get paid. Lawmakers reached an agreement on Sunday night and scheduled a vote for Thursday.

The budget would offer students studying to be teachers grants of up to $20,000 if they promise to teach subjects impacted by a teaching shortage, including science, technology, engineering and math.

The plan would also give the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection $40.3 million to purchase 13 new fire engines and hire 131 people to operate them.