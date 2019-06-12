Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cadet to be removed from Army ROTC for ‘pro-Nazism’ tweets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A cadet will be removed from the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps for posting racist, anti-Semitic and “pro-Nazism” messages on social media.

U.S. Army Cadet Command spokesman Maj. Robert Carter said Wednesday that Martha Gerdes is on a “leave of absence” from the program at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte pending her disenrollment from the ROTC.

UNC-Charlotte spokeswoman Buffie Stephens says federal law prevents the university from commenting.

Gerdes was a student at Davidson College when the Army began investigating in November. Carter says ROTC officials learned of Gerdes’ online activities when a group called Carolina Workers Collective posted screenshots of tweets it attributed to her.

Carter says Gerdes’ online activities were “inconsistent with the high moral expectations of a future Army officer.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
2018 Coroner’s Report: A full breakdown of what impacted El Paso County
Digital Original

2018 Coroner’s Report: A full breakdown of what impacted El Paso County

11:26 am
Colorado Snotel sites are reporting extreme snow pack values, do they matter this time of year?
Covering Colorado

Colorado Snotel sites are reporting extreme snow pack values, do they matter this time of year?

11:19 am
Man asking people to send 100 birthday cards for his grandfather’s 100th birthday
Covering Colorado

Man asking people to send 100 birthday cards for his grandfather’s 100th birthday

10:43 am
2018 Coroner’s Report: A full breakdown of what impacted El Paso County
Digital Original

2018 Coroner’s Report: A full breakdown of what impacted El Paso County

Colorado Snotel sites are reporting extreme snow pack values, do they matter this time of year?
Covering Colorado

Colorado Snotel sites are reporting extreme snow pack values, do they matter this time of year?

Man asking people to send 100 birthday cards for his grandfather’s 100th birthday
Covering Colorado

Man asking people to send 100 birthday cards for his grandfather’s 100th birthday

Scroll to top
Skip to content