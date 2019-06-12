Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Authorities: About 200 dogs rescued from ‘hoarding home’

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Roughly 200 dogs have been rescued from what authorities say was a “massive hoarding situation” at a New Jersey home.

Law enforcement officers and animal welfare groups went to the Hunterdon County home Tuesday to remove the dogs. Officials said the animals seemed to have had limited human contact and minimal to no veterinary care.

Many of the dogs were pregnant and/or had “masses and infections.”

The specific location of the home was not disclosed.

Officials say all of the animals will need of vaccinations and will be dewormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. The dogs were found in the home and in other buildings at the site.

Authorities haven’t identified the property owner or said whether anyone will face charges in the matter.

Associated Press

