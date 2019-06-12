Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

At least 60 ice seals found dead along northwest Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Federal biologists are investigating the deaths of at least 60 ice seals along Alaska’s west coast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says bearded, ringed and spotted seals were reported dead Monday in Norton Sound south of Nome.

A hunter counted 18 carcasses along 11 miles (17.7 kilometers) of shore north of the village of Kotlik. This same hunter reported dozens seals along an island near Stebbins.

North of the Bering Strait, a National Park Service biologist counted six dead seals near Kotzebue’s airport.

NOAA Fisheries also received accounts of up to 30 dead seals between Kivalina and Point Hope. Eight young bearded seals were found Monday on St. Lawrence Island.

The cause has not been determined.

The agency says ice seals are an essential resource for Alaska Native communities.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Monument celebrates 140 years as a town
Covering Colorado

Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

4:06 pm
CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect
Covering Colorado

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

3:35 pm
Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver
Covering Colorado

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

2:13 pm
Monument celebrates 140 years as a town
Covering Colorado

Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect
Covering Colorado

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver
Covering Colorado

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content