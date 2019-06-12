Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

9 children taken to Texas hospital after school bus crash

MULESHOE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say nine children were taken to a West Texas hospital after a semi-trailer carrying cattle collided with a school bus.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Bryan Witt said Wednesday that the children aboard the Muleshoe Independent School District bus were taken to a Muleshoe hospital for evaluation. One child later was transported to a Lubbock hospital, but Witt says the child was not seriously hurt.

The driver of the semitrailer suffered serious injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. The driver of the school bus wasn’t hurt.

Witt says the bus was attempting to make a left turn Tuesday when the semitrailer, which was following behind, tried to pass on the left.

The elementary school-aged children were heading home after summer classes.

Muleshoe is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Lubbock.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September

9:56 am
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

8:24 am
Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

8:11 am
Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

Scroll to top
Skip to content