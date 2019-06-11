Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US photos show China not enforcing North Korea oil sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan sat down with his Chinese counterpart during his recent trip to Singapore and presented him with a photo book with a pointed message.

The book looked like a coffee table book and was presented as a gift. But it was 32 pages of photos and satellite images of North Korean ships near China’s coastline involved in oil shipments that violate international sanctions.

U.S. officials say the photos show China is at best looking the other way as its ally North Korea violates sanctions aimed at ending its nuclear weapons program.

Shanahan says he hoped the book would encourage China to cooperate with the enforcement of sanctions.

It’s not clear if the message got through, though. Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe accepted the gift but made no public comment.

Associated Press

