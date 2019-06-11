Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US judge: Construction on Obama center should proceed

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago says he’ll dismiss a lawsuit brought by a parks advocacy group that is trying to stop former President Barack Obama’s presidential center from being built in a lakefront park.

U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey said there should be no delay in building the $500 million center after hearing arguments in court Tuesday. He said a written ruling will follow later Tuesday.

Protect Our Parks argued the city illegally transferred land for a park to The Obama Foundation, a private entity overseeing construction of the center. City lawyers accuse the group of exaggerating potential environmental problems, misreading the law and misrepresenting how the approval works.

The center was supposed to open in 2021, but the lawsuit and a federal review has delayed construction at Jackson Park.

An attorney for the parks organization says they plan to appeal.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River
Covering Colorado

A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River

11:08 am
Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs

10:25 am
Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

9:26 am
A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River
Covering Colorado

A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs

Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content