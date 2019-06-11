Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump’s July 4 plan has Washington scrambling to catch up

WASHINGTON (AP) — Independence Day is just over three weeks away, and nobody in Washington seems to know exactly what the July 4 celebrations in the nation’s capital will look like.

President Donald Trump has stated he wants to reshape the annual event into a “Salute to America” that would feature Trump himself speaking from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

As the date approaches, the actual plan remains a mystery. Nobody outside the White House or the National Park Service seems to have a firm grasp of the plan, and neither of those entities is talking.

Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington’s representative in Congress, says the lack of advance planning is striking. And she says the introduction of Trump and his personal security concerns into the mix could sow chaos.

