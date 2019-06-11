Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 9, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Captain Marvel

2. Us (2019)

3. The Upside

4. Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

5. The Kid

6. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

7. Wonder Park

8. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

9. Cold Pursuit

10. Aquaman (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Tea With the Dames

2. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

3. Gloria Bell

4. The Russian Five

5. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

6. Giant Little Ones

7. Iceman

8. Framing John DeLorean

9. Black Tide

10. On the Basis of Sex

