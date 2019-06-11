Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

‘Texas 7’ death row inmate claims judge was anti-Semitic

HOUSTON (AP) — A Jewish death row inmate who was part of the “Texas 7” gang of escaped prisoners has filed an appeal claiming the former county judge who convicted him was anti-Semitic and frequently used racial slurs.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Randy Halprin alleges in his federal appeal that ex-Dallas County Judge Vickers Cunningham referred to him with anti-Semitic language.

Halprin argues that Cunningham should’ve recused himself.

Halprin was among the inmates who escaped from a South Texas prison in 2000 and committed numerous robberies, including one in which a suburban Dallas police officer was fatally shot.

Cunningham didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

Cunningham faced allegations of bigotry last year after telling the Dallas Morning News he has a living trust that rewards his children for marrying straight, white Christians.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

9:26 am
Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25
Covering Colorado

Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25

8:37 am
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

8:19 am
Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25
Covering Colorado

Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

Scroll to top
Skip to content