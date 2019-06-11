Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sheriff: Deputy shoots man who attacked deputies with stool

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a deputy has shot and killed a man who attacked deputies with a bar stool in a home.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference Tuesday that deputies were called to the Orlando home because a man was behaving violently and breaking things in the house.

Mina says the man attacked the deputies with the stool after they tried to take him into custody.

A deputy fired at the man, killing him.

Mina says two deputies had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man’s name wasn’t released immediately, and neither was the name of the deputy who will be put on administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Associated Press

