Report: Shark bites teen in second NC attack in 2 weeks

OCEAN ISLE, N.C. (AP) — A teenager says he was bitten by a shark while surfing off the southern coast of North Carolina.

WSOC reports 19-year-old Austin Reed is expected to be fine after receiving what officials have described as a “marine bite” in Ocean Isle, North Carolina.

Reed’s grandmother tells news outlets her grandson’s injury resembled a “deep tooth bite.” Reed’s father says his son had surgery to close an approximately 10-inch (25-centimeter) wound on his foot.

The News & Observer reports that if confirmed as a shark bite, this would be the second shark attack in North Carolina this month. Last weekend, 17-year-old Paige Winter lost most of her leg from a shark bite received at Fort Macon State Park.

The Washington Post reports Winter’s father punched the shark five times before it released Winter.

Associated Press

