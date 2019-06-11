Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Prosecutor reveals new DNA evidence in missing mom case

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A prosecutor in the case of a missing Connecticut mother of five has revealed her blood was found mixed with her estranged husband’s DNA at her home.

State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. made the disclosure as Jennifer Dulos’ husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ May 24 disappearance. She remains missing.

Colangelo said the evidence was found on the kitchen sink faucet in Jennifer Dulos’ New Canaan home. Fotis Dulos has never lived at that house. He has remained at the couple’s former home in Farmington, Connecticut.

Police have accused Fotis Dulos and Troconis of disposing of items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood .

Fotis Dulos’ lawyer expects him to post $500,000 bail Tuesday.

Associated Press

