Police crash victim’s family says officers lack training

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members of an 84-year-old woman killed last month when two Chicago Police vehicles slammed into a car she was riding in say a lack of officer training led to her death.

At a Tuesday news conference, Dwight Gunn also says the willingness by officers to “recklessly” drive through the city also contributed to the death of his mother, Verona Gunn.

The news conference follows Monday night’s release of the video of the May 25 crash to The Associated Press by the family’s attorney.

On that night, two police vehicles collided and careened into the vehicle in which Gunn was riding. Attorney Andrew M. Stroth contends in his lawsuit that the officers violated department rules that call for them to slow as they approach intersections.

